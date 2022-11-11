Graphic designer sentenced to death for syabu trafficking

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 11): A graphic designer was sentenced to death by hanging by the High Court here for trafficking in 3,565.9 grams of syabu.

Judicial Commissioner Amelati Parnell made the decision on Nursafa Zakiah Jamaneh, 30, after finding the latter guilty under Section 39B (1) (a), punishable under Section 39B (2), both of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

The accused had trafficked in the syabu at passenger checking branch of the arrival hall of the Kota Kinabalu International Airport here on March 1, 2019.

The prosecution had called 11 witnesses to testify against the accused, who was defended by government-assigned counsel Zahir Shah, and the accused was the sole defence witness.