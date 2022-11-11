Bung: GRS-BN strongest combination, most beautiful platform

SIPITANG (Nov 11): Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) acknowledges its cooperation with the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) as the most robust, in addition to being described as the most ‘beautiful’ political platform in the state.

Its chairman, Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, said the matter was successfully realised due to the awareness of both coalitions to form a strong team to develop Sabah.

He said although it is not easy to combine cooperation between parties and leaders of different characters, all parties finally agreed to unite and sacrifice for the sake of the people of this state.

“GRS-BN is the strongest combination and the most beautiful ‘platform’. It’s true, it’s not easy to combine the characters of the respective leaders.

“Me with my character, Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan with his character, as well as Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili, Datuk Yong Teck Lee and Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia with their respective characters.

“So, there are various characters but we sacrifice all of that for the people of Sabah,” he said during a campaign for the GRS candidate in Sipitang, Datuk Matbali Musah.

Bung Moktar said that the leaders in Sabah had previously split starting from the era of the United Sabah National Organization (Usno) government in the 1960s, followed by the Parti Bersatu Rakyat Jelata Sabah (Berjaya) government in the 1970s and 1980s and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) in the 1990s, followed by BN after that.

He said that the division that happened before was the cause of Sabah lagging behind in terms of development, and was even in the lowest position compared to other states.

“Shame on us, so because of that the people of Sabah have to change. Sabah has the potential to be developed with various economic, tourism, social, educational and other activities but we have to be united.

“Therefore, on November 19, don’t make any more mistakes, don’t vote for Warisan, as they can’t do anything now. We have given them the chance to rule but they don’t rule for the people, all they have is a grudge,” he said.

Bung Moktar who is also the Deputy Chief Minister of Sabah, said he and Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor who is also the chairman of GRS, have agreed not to raise the party issue in the cooperation between the two coalitions.

He said GRS-BN are only talking about the future of Sabah.

Following this, Bung Moktar, who is also the BN candidate for the Kinabatangan parliamentary seat, told BN supporters in Sipitang and elsewhere to remove their doubts and instead vote for the GRS candidate in a place where BN is not contesting.

He explained that Sabah BN supports all GRS candidates in Sabah and instructed its machinery to help GRS candidates to ensure joint victory in GE15.