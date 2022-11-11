Implement effective drainage system in Sri Aman’s flood-prone areas, Wilson urges govt

KUCHING (Nov 11): The state government should come up with a good and effective drainage system to prevent flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas in Sri Aman, said Wilson Entabang.

The Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) candidate for Sri Aman told The Borneo Post on Thursday that during his walkabout along Jalan Pasir Panas in Simanggang – which is one of the low-lying areas there – he found several parts of the road to be flooded, causing difficulty for motorists traversing through the road.

“The main problem in this area is there is no proper (drainage) outlet leading to Batang Lupar. That is why we can see water still flooding parts of the area.

“The worst part is the existing drainage system is not properly cleaned by the council or higher authorities concerned.

“As such, I call on the government to come up with a long-term solution by providing good and effective drainage system to prevent flooding in these low-lying areas, especially at the housing areas such as those in Jalan Pasir Panas, Taman Siang, Taman Tiara and other housing areas here,” he said.

Wilson is in a four-cornered fight for the Sri Aman seat, facing off against Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s Dato Sri Doris Sophia Brodie, Parti Keadilan Rakyat’s Tay Wei Wei and incumbent Datuk Masir Kujat, who is contesting as an Independent candidate.