In Sungai Buloh, Khairy says ‘nothing to lose’ by trying him out

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 11): Barisan Nasional’s (BN) candidate for Sungai Buloh Khairy Jamaluddin urged voters to pick him for a change, saying they have already seen what the rival Pakatan Harapan could deliver.

“You have already chosen red three times, they didn’t do work. So, let’s choose blue. Why not? You have nothing to lose,” he said, referring to the party colours of BN and Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“I know Kampung Sungai Buloh has many voters that love and only look at Harapan, but KJ is here now,” he said, referring to himself by his initials, during his campaign event at the MBSA Hall in Kampung Sungai Buloh tonight.

He also insisted he was not an Umno sycophant, and can get things done.

“My party is Umno, but I am not a yes man, you can see my president scolding me every day. It’s because I am willing to fight back, I am not a yes man, I want to be the Sungai Buloh man.

“Please choose me,” he said in Mandarin, to the amusement of the primarily Chinese attendees.

He then used his social media presence and millions of followers as evidence of his influence in the country.

“It’s not good if you have a representative that doesn’t have a voice. I have Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and Twitter. Altogether that’s about five million followers,” he said.

Three nights ago, Khairy declared to voters that he aspires to one day lead the country.

He is going against PH’s Datuk R Ramanan, Perikatan Nasional’s Ghazali Hamin, Pejuang’s Akmal Yusoff, Parti Rakyat Malaysia’s Ahmad Jufliz Yusoff, and independent candidates Syed Abdul Razak Syed Long Alsagoff and Nurhaslinda Basri, who is registered as Sifu Linda. — Malay Mail