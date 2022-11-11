Jugah’s supporters lodge police report on removal of PN flags

KUCHING (Nov 11): Supporters of Lubok Antu incumbent Jugah Muyang yesterday condemned the act of irresponsible parties in removing Perikatan Nasional (PN) flags erected in the town of Lubok Antu.

According to Jugah’s election agent Helmmy Bunyam, PN supporters found out about the vandalism on Wednesday morning and subsequently lodged a report on the matter at the Lubok Antu police station.

Before Jugah’s supporters lodged the report, PN flags could be seen either removed or their poles broken at the town area, especially at the bridge near the old bazaar.

“The people of Lubok Antu should know that politics is a platform for us to voice our opinions and not as a place for us to display aggression or do things which are not right.

“Instead of doing things like committing acts of vandalism (during the election campaigning period) we should do things which are more beneficial.

“Please do not fight with each other, especially among family members or friends just because of politics,” said Helmmy when contacted yesterday.

The only successful independent candidate in the 2018 general election in Sarawak, Jugah is attempting to retain Lubok Antu as a PN candidate in a four-cornered fight this election.

Jugah is facing Dr Johnical Rayong Ngipa of Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate Roy Angau Gingkoi and Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) candidate Langga Lias.

In the last 14th general election (GE14), Jugah won with a majority of 1,059 votes in a three-cornered contest against Barisan Nasional’s Robert Pasang Alam and Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) candidate Nicholas Bawin Anggat.

Jugah subsequently joined PKR but in June 2020, he quit the party to become an independent Member of Parliament supporting the PN government and the GPS state government.