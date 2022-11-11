Kia EV6 makes its way to East Malaysia

KUCHING (Nov 10): The much-anticipated Europe Car of the Year, the Kia EV6, has finally made its way to the East Malaysian market.

Rhino Automart Sdn Bhd, the official distributor of the Kia EV6 and new solely appointed dealer for East Malaysia, presented the first owner with the vehicle key at their showroom today.

They said they have been receiving bookings since the car’s launch in June by principal DinamikJaya Motors Sdn Bhd.

With the starting price of RM 303,903 in East Malaysia, Kia EV6 made its first world premiere on March 30, 2021 and has since won various global awards; including the 2022 Red Dot ‘Best of the Best Car Design’ award and the 2022 European Car of the Year award.

The Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) was developed under a new design philosophy with a new dedicated EV platform that embodies Kia’s shifting focus toward electrification.

“The AWD EV6 is the first dedicated BEV produced with the all-new Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), equipped with a dual-motor AWD power delivery and 77.4 kWh battery that can travel up to 506km on a single charge, with a maximum 605 Nm torque and a top speed of 185 km/h that accelerates from 0 – 100 km/h in just 5.2 seconds.

“The battery pack is a paired dual electric motor powering the front and rear axles of the vehicle. In addition, the flexibility of its Integrated Charging Control Unit (ICCU) charging system enables the vehicle-to-load (V2L) function, which is capable of discharging energy from the vehicle battery. The V2L function can supply up to 3.6 kWh of power and is capable of operating lifestyle electronic accessories,” it said.

Rhino Motors Sdn Bhd Amy Lim said currently there is stock available and customers can come for a test drive as well as place preorders at all Kia outlets.

“The global standard warranty for the battery from the manufacturer is five-years or 150,000 km but we have extended the coverage up to seven years or for the first 150,000 km, whichever comes first,” she said.

The vehicle utilises the Type 2 Charging Cable for normal charging and the CCS2 cable for DC or rapid charging.

“When customers purchase the EV6, it comes with an EV portable AC charger but not an EV Box home charger. We will provide our customers with a selection of brand and models available according to their needs and type of residence,” she said.

Servicing is available at Rhino Automart Sdn Bhd located at Jalan Tun Jugah. This is also the newly appointed service centre by DinamikJaya Motors Sdn Bhd.

The All-New Kia EV6 was designed with the brand’s new design philosophy of ‘Opposite United’, a future-oriented EV design characterised by futuristic and high-tech details, signalling the future of KIA’s design and technical philosophy.

The new design philosophy is a showcase of human-centred, progressive design and electrified power. The new visual identity evokes positive forces and natural energy, with contrasting combination of sharp stylistic elements and sculptural shapes.

The EV6 is a powerful representation of ‘Power to Progress’; an evolution of the Kia brand’s strength in design attained through skills and expertise. The sleek, modern appearance of the ‘Digital Tiger Face’ daytime running lights and a ‘sequential’ dynamic light pattern evokes the Kia’s ‘Tiger Nose Grille’ electrification era.

Recently awarded with a 5-Star EURO NCAP, the highest safety rating in the latest Euro NCAP crash tests, the result includes a 90 per cent score for adult occupant protection and 86 per cent for child occupant protection.

The all-new Kia EV6 from South Korea comes in five colours; Snow White Pearl, Aurora Black Pearl, Runway Red, Yacht Blue and the exclusive Moonscape.