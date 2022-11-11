Landslide threatens SK Belipat in Lawas following heavy rain

LIMBANG (Nov 11): Heavy rain has triggered a landslide behind the laboratory of Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Belipat, Jalan Punang in Lawas today, threatening to take the school building with it.

Zone 7 Limbang Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Awangku Mohd Hazmin Awang Zainal said a team of firefighters from Lawas fire station was deployed to the scene located seven kilometres from the station after receiving a call at 7.27am.

“Upon arrival, the team found a landslide at the back of the school’s laboratory building near a vacant quarters.

“Firefighters had also cut the tree branches and trunk which fell onto the building’s roof. No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident,” he said.

After making sure that the area is safe, the team ended the operation at 10.45am.

In a separate incident, a team from Lawas fire station was deployed to Lawas Hospital after receiving a call on a fire at the hospital’s physiotherapy unit building at 11.28am.

“Upon arrival, the team found that only the main electrical switch box had caught fire.

“The fire had successfully been extinguished by hospital cleaners using fire extinguishers,” he said.

No injuries or casualties have been reported in the incident.

After ensuring the situation was safe, the team ended the operation at 11.50pm.