Lo: GPS will play important role in Parliament if coalition makes clean sweep in GE15

KUCHING (Nov 11): The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition will play an important role in Parliament if they make a clean sweep of the 31 seats in the 15th General Election (GE15), said its Stampin candidate Lo Khere Chiang.

The Batu Kitang assemblyman thus urged Sarawakians to continue supporting GPS so the peoples’ rights can be protected continuously.

“Unlike our contenders, we never lie and we fulfil whatever promises we have given to the people,” he told reporters after a press conference at the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Batu Kitang office on Friday.

Lo added that opposition parties such as Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak should not secure any seats within Parliament, as they are not a local-based party.

He also rebutted the question posed by DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen on naming GPS’ candidate for the position of prime minister by saying: “Even DAP does not know who their potential candidate is for the position.”

“Everyone wants to be a prime minister – and Chong always asks me and other people, ‘Who is going to be the prime minister?’ How am I supposed to know?” said Lo.

Lo also said the seat division for Sabah and Sarawak, as enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), was still insufficient.

“If all 222 seats in Parliament belong to GPS, for instance, then we would allocate seats to other political parties for check and balance.

“GPS would do the right thing if we win all the seats – whichever political parties that support MA63, we will support them. Those that don’t, we won’t support them. None of the seats should be given to a Malaya-based party and this is why GPS should send 31 candidates to Parliament,” he said.