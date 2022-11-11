Luak residential area hit by flash floods

LIMBANG (Nov 11): Heavy rain since yesterday afternoon caused flash floods in the Luak residential area today.

Civil Defence Force (APM) Miri officer Mirwan Shah Masri said a team carrying out flood monitoring in the wee hours found a lane in the area was under 0.6 metres of water.

“The flash flood was caused by heavy rain since 12.15pm until 2.50am.

“The floodwater level is experiencing a decline and the situation is under control,” he said.

The team also cleared a fallen tree in front of a hotel at Jalan Pujut-Lutong due to heavy rain.

“The tree which was blocking the roadway was later cut and moved using special equipment to the road shoulder,” said Mirwan.

The operation ended without any untoward incident at 3.40am.

Meanwhile, Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) acting chief Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee reported that the flood situation in Long Bemang, which was triggered by heavy rain on Tuesday had improved.

“Information received from Long Bemang volunteer firefighters (PBS) stated that as of this morning, the flood water level in Long Bemang was 1.2 feet (0.36 metres), a decline from 1.5 feet (0.46 metres) yesterday, under the cloudy weather,” he said.

Some 530 residents living in the 103-door longhouse were affected by the flood.

Electricity supply in the affected area had been temporarily disconnected by Sarawak Energy for the safety of the people.

As of this morning, no temporary evacuation centre had been activated.