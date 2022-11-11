Man arrested with drugs valued at RM27,290 in Sibu

SIBU (Nov 11): Police arrested a 26-year-old man here yesterday after he was found with drugs estimated to be worth RM27,290.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the suspect was picked up from a house at Jalan Serai around 1pm.

“Upon checking, the suspect was found in possession of various crystal packets containing ketamine and ecstasy pills, with a total seizure value of RM27,290,”

he said in a media statement.

He said the suspect was brought back to the police station and a urine test was positive for drugs.

“The man also has previous records for drugs and has been remanded for six days pending further investigation,” he said.

Zulkipli added the suspect is being investigated under Section 39B and Section 15(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Section 39B provides for a death sentence or life imprisonment and a minimum 15 strokes of the rotan.

Under Section 15(1), offenders face a maximum fine of RM5,000, or up to two years in prison, or both.