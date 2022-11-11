Man missing after falling from Yayasan Sabah bridge

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 11): A man has been reported missing and feared drowned after falling from the Yayasan Sabah bridge at Teluk Likas, here on Friday morning.

Lintas fire and rescue station chief Agustavia Joe Guasi said scuba teams from the Lintas and Kota Kinabalu fire and rescue stations were deployed to the location upon receiving a distress call at 6.34am.

Early reports said the man, in his 40s, had allegedly fallen into the river from the Yayasan Sabah bridge near the Kinabalu Tower.

Search and rescue operation for the man will be called off at 6pm and resume at 7am on Saturday.