Nine UMS lecturers among world’s top 2 pct scientists

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 11): Nine Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) lecturers have made the institution proud after they were ranked among the world’s “Top 2% Scientist” in the list of outstanding researchers in various fields and disciplines according to the analysis released by the researchers from the United States-based Stanford University.

The nine academicians were listed under the single-year 2022 achievement category.

This recognition is based on a number of research excellence indices.

The UMS lecturers cited by the researchers from the US-based prestigious university under the single-year 2022 achievement category are deputy vice-chancellor (Research & Innovation) Professor Ir Dr Rosalam Sarbatly (Faculty of Engineering), Professor Dr Jason Teo Tze Wi (Faculty of Computing and Informatics), Professor Dr Abdullah Gani (Faculty of Computing and Informatics), Professor Ts. Dr Zainal Amiruddin Zakaria (Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences), Professor Dr Duduku Karishnaiah (Faculty of Engineering), Associate Professor Dr Shafiquzzaman Siddiquee (Biotechnology Research Institute), Associate Professor Dr. Nurul Huda (Faculty of Food Science and Nutrition), Associate Professor Dr. Pasupuleti Visweswara Rao (Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences), and Dr Teo Siow Hwa (Faculty of Science and Natural Resources).

UMS vice-chancellor Professor Datuk Dr Kasim Mansor said the achievement will be able to strengthen the interaction between local and international researchers along with industries to continuously enhance academic excellence besides creating research opportunities to solve local and global problems.

The recent achievement is in line with UMS’s Strategic Plan 2018-2022 to place the university on track to achieve global prominence in both research and academics.

He congratulates the UMS lecturers who have put in a lot of effort to achieve numerous successes and uplift the university’s image on the global stage.