Ongkili: I’m not ‘sick man’

KOTA MARUDU (Nov 11): Incumbent Kota Marudu member of parliament Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili remained calm despite personal attacks thrown at him by his opponents throughout the campaign period.

Comments from opponents, calling him “a sick man” and urging for his retirement, have not hampered the Parti Bersatu Sabah president from going all out in his campaigns.

At one point, supporters chuckled when he jokingly told them: “I may be 69, but I can still run from the dogs if they charge at me,” as he made a running gesture on stage.

He also assured supporters that he had also sought medical advice prior to making the decision to join in the fray.

“Before I made my decision (to contest), I did medical check-ups, went to the IJN (National Heart Foundation) and discussed with specialists. Thank God, they told me I am well and fit to go for the campaigns.

“So, here I am, ladies and gentlemen, at your service,” Ongkili, who suffered a stroke in July 2020, told the crowd.

Ongkili, who is flying the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) flag, is in a six-cornered fight, with four of his opponents from political parties and one independent, to vie for Kota Marudu parliamentary seat.

His contenders are Datuk Wetrom Bahanda of Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (PKDM), Sharizal Denci (Malaysia United Democratic Alliance), Datuk Jilid Kuminding (Parti Warisan Sabah), Pejuang Tanah Air’s Mohd Azmie Zulkiflee and independent candidate, Norman Tulang.