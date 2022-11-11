Padawan woman loses over RM408,000 to Macau scam

KUCHING (Nov 11): The Sarawak Commercial Crime Investigation Department has recorded a Macau scam in Padawan, which saw the 45-year-old female victim lose RM408,928.10 between Aug 23 and Oct 14.

Police commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said the victim lodged a police report on Nov 10 after finally realising she had been scammed.

“The victim was contacted for the first time by the scammers on August 15, who said they were from Pos Laju in Kuala Lumpur. During the call, the scammer told the victim that she has a parcel for collection,” said Mohd Azman.

The suspect also told the victim that inside the parcel was an identification card and five ATM cards, which cannot be posted by mail.

“The suspect then told the victim to lodge a police report and subsequently connected the call to another suspect, who claimed himself to be a police sergeant,” Mohd Azman said.

The victim was then told that she was involved in money laundering and was ordered to transfer her savings to a court-appointed auditor’s bank account.

Believing the suspects, the victim then made seven transactions totalling RM57,940 to four different bank accounts between Aug 23 and 30.

On Aug 30, the victim received a call purportedly from the Inland Revenue Board telling her that her company had an outstanding 15-month tax bill of RM36,800.82.

“The victim was told to make personal loans at banks to prove that the money flow in her account was not involved in money laundering,” said Mohd Azman.

After applying for and getting loans approved by five different banks, the victim transferred the money to seven bank accounts between Sept 22 and Oct 14 in seven transactions totalling RM350,988.10.

Mohd Azman said the public should be aware of the modus operandi of scammers and not panic when they receive calls purporting to be from banks or the police.

“Instead, please head down to the nearest police station or bank to clarify the matter in person,” he added.

He also reminded the public never to transfer their money or give out the details of their bank accounts to callers.

The Commercial Crime Investigation Department response centre can be reached on 03-26101559 or 03-26101599, or via WhatsApp on 013-2111222.