PH’s manifesto a day dream, says Willie

KUCHING (Nov 11): The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate for Puncak Borneo, Datuk Willie Mongin, has described the Pakatan Harapan (PH) manifesto for the 15th general election (GE15) as a daydream.

He recalled that in GE14, when he was part of PH, they had a book of PH’s promises but when they formed the government, not much was fulfilled.

“Instead, the former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the manifesto is not Bible.

“So now, they want to promise the stars and the moon but to me those are all empty talks,” he told reporters at a gathering of community leaders from Biperoh and Segu Bunuk zone at Kpg Garung here today.

Willie, who had joined Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), cautioned that PH will not fulfil their promises made in their GE15 manifesto, as they had proven so when they were in power.

He said they promised to do away with toll charges and reduce the price of petrol if they won GE14, but they did not do so.

He said they made the same promise again if they win GE15 but Sarawak does not have tolls and that will not have any impact in Sarawak or bring any benefit to Sarawak.

“I want to ask, why before, when you were the government, projects in Sarawak were cancelled but the projects in Peninsular Malaysia continued.

“If they really had no money, why they could implement projects in Peninsular Malaysia but not in Sarawak?

“It has been proven PH had treated the people of Sarawak and Sabah as their adopted children, having sidelined them from the wave of development,” he said.

Willie believed Sarawakians by now are aware and know ‘which is expensive and which is cheap jewellery’ because they have experienced what life was like when the PH government ruled the country for 22 months.

He said PH also never helped them at all when they were with the coalition.

“When the PKR president came to Sarawak he said the Bidayuh are my children, the Ibans are my children, the Chinese are my children.

“But when we won, he kicked me a Bidayuh, he kicked Ali Biju an Iban, he kicked Baru Bian an Orang Ulu, he kicked See Chee How a Chinese.

“He kicked all the leaders who strived to lift his party in Sarawak. We have gone through it, we know already.

“So Sarawakians, do not be deceived by their sweet talks; they are all empty talks, you cannot believe them,” he said.

Willie said Sarawakians must support and vote for GPS candidates in all the 31 seats.

He believed that numbers are very important in politics, saying having 31 representatives from GPS in parliament is a message to show solidarity of the people of Sarawak.

He believed with numbers they can make demand or request on behalf of Sarawakians.

“Victory in all the 31 seats is very important because with full numbers, we will be able to serve Sarawak effectively under one strong voice and to continue bringing all the basic developments to the people and the state as a whole.

“I appeal to the people in Sarawak not to look at other parties but GPS for continued development, stability and the glory of the people of Sarawak,” he said.