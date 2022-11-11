PKR Serian chief rallies support for Anwar as PM

KUCHING (Nov 11): Voters from the Bidayuh community should not fear voting for a new government headed by Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the new prime minister, said Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Serian chairman Senior William Rade.

He said with Anwar as the 10th Prime Minister, there will be integrity and transparency in all aspects of government procedures as well as prosperity and fairness to all in the country.

“I urge all fellow Bidayuh in the three parliamentary constituencies where we are the majority, to rally and put their votes to the PH candidates.

“Anwar as Prime Minister, with his experience and international reputation, can rejuvenate the economy, put a brake on all the leakages and fire the country back to the right track,” he said.

He also said the Bidayuh community will find the PH manifesto ‘Tawaran Harapan’ as relevant, particularly since the agriculture sector is given priority as an important engine of growth as well as to ensure food security and in empowering the youth in economic opportunities.

According to Senior, the Bidayuh are largely a rural-based community mainly involved in agriculture and therefore, they need government aid to have better access to agriculture input such as fertiliser and animal feed as well as assistance to develop their lands.

“Should PH take over Putrajaya, more funds will be allocated to the agriculture sector. This will definitely benefit the farmers in the rural areas and also encourage the young people to participate in agriculture or be involved in the agro-based industry.

“When this happens, this will enable our rural people to earn better income and improve their living standard, and we can eliminate hardcore poverty. Hopefully, they can be self-reliant and enjoy higher income by 2030.

“We can also improve our self-sufficiency level in agriculture produce, and reduce our food import bill,” he said.

Senior also said there is growing enthusiasm that PH can win this 15th general election (GE15) and repeat its success in the last general election to form the government.

“Anwar is the best candidate to be Prime Minister for our country, who has the ability and capability to unite our multiracial and multi-religious society, and bring us to new heights,” he added.