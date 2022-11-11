Police report filed against election candidate for allegedly giving out money in Lundu

KUCHING (Nov 11): A police report has been lodged against an election candidate who was allegedly found giving out money to voters in Lundu.

A representative from Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) DUN Tanjong Datu filed the report last night after a photo of a packet of money with the candidate’s photo printed on it was posted on Facebook by a user with the name ‘Kak Siti’.

In a statement today, Sarawak police spokesperson for the 15th general election (GE15), Supt Douglas Nyeging Taong, said they are investigating the case.

“An investigation paper has been opened for receiving cash donations that have gone viral on Facebook,” he said.

Douglas added that the investigation is being carried out under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for improper use of network facilities or network service and Section 10 of the Election Offences Act 1954 for bribery.

In a separate case, two investigation papers have been opened under Section 379 of the Penal Code for theft, after a political party’s billboard in Tebedu, Serian was removed.

As of yesterday (Nov 10), Douglas said Sarawak police have approved 265 permits for political parties to hold their campaigns and talks throughout the state.

He reminded all political parties and their supporters to always abide by the law as legal action could be taken against any offenders.