Premier: S’wak to study plan to give allowances to Kafa teachers

KUCHING (Nov 11): The Sarawak government is considering reviewing the allowances given to Al-Quran and Fardu Ain Class (Kafa) teachers in the state.

In a statement issued by Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas), Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said his side would discuss this matter with the Sarawak Islamic Affairs Department (Jais).

According to him, Sarawak has plans in the future to include the establishment of a system of granting allowances to Kafa teachers, and also teachers undergoing training at the institutions recognised by the government.

“Perhaps in the future, we would have our own system related to the allocation of allowances to Kafa teachers, including the teachers trained at institutions recognised by the government.

“So let’s all pray that the state of Sarawak would increase its revenue and at the same time, be able to increase the allowances from the federal government to Kafa teachers,” he said at the ‘Program Randau Belia Islam’ at the Islamic Complex Hall here today.

Abang Johari also said the Sarawak government was planning to establish an Islamic faculty in Sarawak’s local universities.

He said this was his plan based on a full-time private Islamic educational institution in Singapore, namely Madrasah Aljunied Al-Islamiah.

Also present at the event were Deputy Minister of Utility and Telecommunication II Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, Sarawak Islamic Council president Datu Misnu Taha, Sarawak Mufti Datu Kipli Yassin, Jais director Khalidi Ibrahim, and Tabung Baitulmal Sarawak general manager Datu Abang Mohd Shibli Abang Mohd Nailie.