Rahman Dahlan can be the DPM from Sabah, says former chief minister

KOTA BELUD (Nov 11): Former chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman said as the people are once again given the mandate to choose their leaders to represent their voices, it is crucial for them to choose wisely.

He said if they needed to choose wisely in the 15th General Election (GE15) or risk steering the nation in the wrong direction — impeding socioeconomic growth and gambling with the welfare and future of all Malaysians.

He said by the same token, Sabahans including the people of Kota Belud, must be mindful of who they pick as their MP to represent their needs, grouses and promise for a better future.

“The folks in this renowned district too must choose wisely and as such they must be united in their support for Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate, Datuk Abdul Rahman Dahlan because he is the right man for the job under the BN-GRS pact in this elections,” he said during a political ceramah attended by some 1000 people in Usukan on Thursday.

Musa recalled that the BN leadership had voiced its intention to appoint a deputy prime minister from Sabah if it once again captured Putrajaya this November 19.

“I believe he (Rahman) fulfils the criteria to hold such a a significant post within the ranks of the Federal

Government and the right person to represent the collective voices of Sabahans,” he said.

He said Rahman, a two term member of parliament was an experienced leader who previously helmed the Minister of Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government and the former Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of the Economic Planning Unit.

He said those years in Putrajaya allowed Rahman to bring about numerous developments to Kota Belud namely 900 people housing programme in Ulu Pirasan, the upgrading of the district’s Fire and Rescue Centre, the main Kota Belud Square and the People Bazaar.

He said the former Kota Belud MP also played a crucial role in the initial plans of developing a polytechnic in the district prior to GE14 and its first phase of development costing RM50 million was recently approved.

Musa said was also the person behind the development of 150 units of shop lots in the Tempasuk new township, which is expected to be launched this Saturday.

He said despite not being an elected representative in Kota Belud after GE14, Rahman’s heart has always been with the people of the district, working on the ground and pushing for more socio economic development in the area.

He said Rahman was not only a party loyalist but abided by the leadership’s decisions, agreeing to contest in Sepanggar in the previous election even though it was not his first choice.

“We all know this was a sad day for him but he accepted the decision and gave way to Datuk Salleh Said Keruak to stand in Kota Belud. Unfortunately both Rahman and Salleh lost the BN seats in Sepanggar and Kota Belud respectively,” he said.

He added Rahman was a hard worker with a vision and a knack for strategic planning and implementation of development projects for the people.

He said furthermore Rahman was no stranger to Kota Belud as both his parents are from the district.

He therefore urged both members of BN and GRS to work together to ensure the victory of their chosen candidate in GE15.