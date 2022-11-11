Report to MACC if there is information of postal vote bribery in Bera, says EC

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 11): Individuals who have information or evidence of bribery or corruption during the postal voting process in Bera parliamentary constituency in Pahang have been urged to report to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The Election Commission (EC) said this in a statement issued today in response to allegations of rigging or corruption during the postal voting process in the Bera parliamentary seat.

Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman who is also PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today reportedly claimed that there were military personnel, especially in the Bera parliamentary constituency, who have already voted for the 15th general election (GE15).

Anwar also claimed that the military personnel involved were paid RM300 to do so.

Earlier, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the allegations were slanderous and malicious accusations against the security forces.

Ismail said the allegations also defame the image of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) and insults military personnel not only in Bera but throughout the country who have served to defend the country and are respected by the people. — Bernama