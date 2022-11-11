Sabahan band wows crowd at North Borneo Rainforest Festival

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 11): Music and culture fans were treated to an epic performance by local rock band Tuni Sundatang, a newly formed group of musicians from Ranau, who bring a contemporary twist to traditional indigenous musical instruments such as the sundatang, sompoton and kulintangan.

Performing on the last night of the recently revived North Borneo Rainforest Festival (NBRF) at the cultural village of Sabah State Museum, Kota Kinabalu, on November 6, the band of six musicians presented a unique sound to a delighted audience, playing four rousing songs.

The large crowd were delivered further entertainment as the band opened with a spectacle of fire-breathing by Sabah Creative Dance group, and two 20-foot tall puppets in traditional attire produced by renowned art collective Pangrok Sulap.

The rarely seen sundatang – a string instrument traditionally played by Rungus, Dusun and Kadazan ethnic groups, has experienced something of a revival in the last few years as musicians from Sabah aspire to replicate the international success seen by the Sape in Sarawak.

Front man of the band, and sundatang maker Gindung Mc Feddy Simon explained: “Tuni means ‘sound’ in the Dusun language, and with our band we want to bring the sound of the sundatang and our other indigenous instruments to younger audiences. We want to show that Sabah has a deep and rich cultural heritage and that the knowledge of our ancestors can be reimagined

onto a modern stage for international audiences.”

Other members of the band include Adrian Johnny on the sompoton, flute and gong, Dexter Denis on kulitangan gong, Dean Oat on drums, Jiji on guitar and Max on bass and midi keyboard.

Both Adrian and Dexter were previously members of cultural music troupes.

Adrian said “During the pandemic I stopped performing, as there were no longer tourists, and I thought maybe I would need to change career. But after meeting in 2021 we realised that these instruments had a lot of potential for contemporary music and decided to form a band. We’re all proud of our Dusun indigenous roots, and hopefully we can inspire other youths to also explore their cultural heritage.”

As well as performing, the band also took part in two workshops as part of NBRF’s programme, Adrian sharing about traditional wind instruments the sompoton and toburik alongside other musicians, whilst Gindung hosted a group of boat lute practitioners to share about the sundatang as well as the tapi, belikan, sape’ Bali and gambus string instruments.

Gindung explained, “Since 2018 I’ve been carrying out research on the sundatang, visiting elders and rural communities to document these instruments and learn traditional techniques. Earlier this year I hosted workshops at the Rainforest World Music Festival and Borneo Jazz festival in Sarawak. Last month we had our first performance at the Rimba Music Festival in Penampang, and then this past weekend at NBRF. From the crowd’s reaction I can definitely say Sabahans are excited by this cultural revival of indigenous music, and I’m very thankful to the elders who generously shared their knowledge with me, and my fellow revivalists!”

North Borneo Rainforest Festival is in its second year, after debuting in 2019. Supported by Sabah State Museums, its mission is to create a platform for creatives and NGOs who focus on cultural and environmental preservation.

Festival Director and President of the Sabah Art &Culture Collective Association, Juliana Aping, said: “We’re delighted to bring back the festival, and see young and old Sabahans, and well as international visitors supporting our efforts. Tuni Sundatang’s performance, alongside 10 other bands, was full of energy and we look forward to seeing the band and festival continue to grow.”.

For those eager to experience the band’s live music for themselves Tuni Sundatang will be performing once again at the Sabah Traditional Tattoo Convention at SICC Kota Kinabalu from November 25-27.