Schools should not be used for campaigning

PITAS (Nov 11): Kudat Warisan information chief Richard Mazagi urged the Ministry of Education to monitor politicians who are trying to use schools as their campaigning stage during the 15th General Election (GE15).

He said this on Friday following a viral video of a candidate in the Kudat Parliamentary seat, campaigning in the hall of SMK Abdul Rahim Kudat, while visiting the school.

“I feel that the actions of candidates campaigning in school during study time are inappropriate and should be stopped immediately.

“Even though the candidate’s purpose was to visit the school, his viral speech was very aggressive and turned out to be a campaign.

“We already know that young voters who are 18 years of age automatically become voters, but the actions of candidates using the school as a campaigning stage is inappropriate, and it is not an exaggeration if I call it unethical,” he said.

Richard also said that some of the speeches that seemed to bribe students during the visit were also worrying.

“We are very concerned about this, and I hope that all relevant parties will take appropriate action,” said Richard.