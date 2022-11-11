Sipitang villagers can now own their own homes

SIPITANG (Nov 11): The villagers of Kampung Long Pasia, located 1,000 metres above sea level in Tanah Tinggi Maligan, have long had difficulty transporting construction material for their own homes as the village is located some 300 kilometres from Kota Kinabalu.

But thanks to the government’s Long House Loan Scheme (SPRP) and the Low Income Group Housing Loan Scheme (SPPUGBR), residents can now look forward to having their own homes.

Sabah Local Government and Housing Assistant Minister Datuk Isnin Aliasnih said the programme was a government effort under the Housing and Town Development Authority to help the low-income groups in rural areas to own homes at reasonable costs.

He made the comments after presenting the programme’s houses at Kampung Long Pasia here, in the presence of Sindumin assemblyman Datuk Dr Yusuf Yacob, Lumadan assemblyman Datuk Ruslan Muaram, and Datuk Matbali Musah, the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah candidate for the Sipitang parliamentary seat.

Two blocks of long houses were built in Kampung Long Pasia under this three-year programme and had a total of 20 homes, each with three rooms costing RM75,000 per unit.

Under the SPPUGBR programme, the low income group in the village were offered RM50,000 loans to build a house.

SPRP house recipient Ray Laban, 56, said the programme gave him the opportunity to have a good home for his family.

“The cost to bring up the materials is very high and the route is very tough, so the cost to build a house here is very high. But with this programme, we can save and our houses are better and more comfortable,” he added. – Bernama