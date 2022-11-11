SK Serembu to have new school buildings, tender out soon

KUCHING (Nov 11): The tender for total replacement works on SK Serembu in Bau will be announced soon, said Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee.

He said the project is listed under the third phase and should commence by 2023, of which RM1 billion in total has been allocated to repair and upgrade dilapidated schools throughout Sarawak.

“The Public Works Department (JKR) will come out with the tender next year but we cannot tell you the exact amount yet,” he told reporters during a visit to the school yesterday.

Dr Annuar also disclosed that a sum of RM400,000 has been set aside to build a school block of six classrooms which will temporarily provide classroom space for students while waiting for the total replacement works on SK Serembu to be fully completed.

The temporary block, he said, is expected to be built in February 2023.

According to Dr Annuar, SK Serembu with its new image will have 12 classrooms altogether, a staff and administration block and also a laboratory.

Its construction works are expected to be fully completed within 18 to 24 months from date of commencement, he said.

“Because of the school’s bad condition, I have requested in our meeting for a total replacement. If we repair of a bit here and there, you can’t see much difference,” he added.

He pointed out that SK Serembu will still be located at its existing site and is categorised under total replacement project and not a new school project.

Meanwhile, Serembu assemblyman Miro Simuh said the project has already been planned since 2016 and was approved under the then Barisan Nasional (BN) government.

He said the cost then was RM22 million and the project was supposed to be implemented at the end of 2018.

“But when Pakatan Harapan formed the government after the 14th general election in 2018, the project was cancelled.

“So the delay is not my fault. I have done all I could and have personally paid the consultant to prepare the plan,” he said.

Miro said even then he had not given up and had met Dr Annuar to discuss on the total replacement for SK Serembu.

Also present during the visit to the school yesterday was GPS Puncak Borneo candidate Datuk Willie Mongin.