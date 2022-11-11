Soon Koh: GPS has said no to DAP-PH, so who’s left but Umno?

SIBU (Nov 11): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) has made its stance clear that it would likely form a unity government with Umno, claimed Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

The PSB Sibu candidate said as such Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian’s statement that GPS needs to wait till after the election results are known to decide which coalition to work with makes no sense.

According to Wong, Dr Sim has no say because SUPP is only a GPS component party.

“And the big boss is the Premier (Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri) Abang Johari (Tun Openg) and even SUPP candidates have to be decided by Abang Johari. All along before nomination came about, Dr Sim kept saying they needed to wait for Abang Johari to decide on SUPP’s candidates,” he pointed out at a press conference here today.

The Bawang Assan assemblyman was responding to a See Hua Daily News report quoting Dr Sim as saying he had to wait until the election results are known to decide which coalition to work with in forming the next federal government.

Wong pointed out Abang Johari and Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice president Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah had made it clear that GPS could work with any party expect Pakatan Harapan (PH) and the Democratic Action Party (DAP).

“So that rules out PH. They (GPS) have two choices, one is Perikatan Nasional (PN) led by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Barisan Nasional (BN).

“It looks like PN may not do so well, so the only choice for GPS is to work with Umno. And people know what the outcome would be if GPS works with BN in the formation of the next government,” Wong said.

Asked on whether he concurred with DAP Sarawak’s notion that a vote for GPS is a vote for Umno, the PSB heavyweight replied, “If we look at the political scenario, yes, it is true.”

“Abdul Karim particularly said it many a time (that GPS would work with any party but PH and DAP). So, a vote for GPS is a vote for Umno, yes, it is true.”

On the other hand, Wong pointed out DAP secretary general Anthony Loke and DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang had also on many occasions said that they could work with Umno.

“So, what is the difference? If Sarawak DAP says like that (a vote for GPS is a vote for Umno), what does it mean?” he questioned.

Wong opined that the political situation was chaotic with many parties not holding to their principles.

“Based on what has been analysed, the best choice is for the people to vote for a Sarawak-based party.

“Only then can genuine voices be brought to Parliament and can local parties fight for the rights of Sarawak people,” he added.