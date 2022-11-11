Soon Koh’s grandson gives speech at PSB ceramah

SIBU (Nov 11): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh’s grandson Sean Wong was among the speakers for the party’s ceramah here last night.

The 22-year-old is the son of the late Datuk Andrew Wong.

“My late father was the SMC (Sibu Municipal Council) deputy chairman and he used to burn the midnight oil in his study almost every night. I saw him studying all the important documents during those late nights. I thought to myself, ‘That must be a heavy responsibility, otherwise he would not have to spend so much time on it.’

“When he had done something for Sibu, either upgraded or built a road or improved the facilities in this town, he would share his achievements with my grandfather. Whenever he talked about what he had done for Sibu, I could see his satisfied smiles. My grandfather would tell my late father that that was what he’s supposed to do for Sibu, and he even told my late father that there are more things to be done,” Sean related.

He also shared how Andrew’s passing on Feb 10, 2019 was a huge blow to his family and also a great loss for Sibu folk.

Sean said this was because his father’s masterplan for Sibu could not be fulfilled.

“People must be thinking at the age of 80, why my grandfather still wants to contest in elections. Why? Let me tell you why. He wants to fulfil the dreams that his late son had for Sibu.

“He wants to carry on doing what Datuk Andrew Wong did not manage to do. I’m not familiar with politics but to my limited knowledge, I know it is not easy when it comes to implementation of plans,” he said.

Sean said he was aware that the three-cornered fight for the Sibu parliamentary seat was not an easy battle for his grandfather.

“He has been working around the clock. Sometimes, I saw him giving his dinner a miss just because he had to be some other places right after taking his shower.

“But he is a very persistent man when he wants to fight for something. This is the spirit that I must emulate. Hence, here I am, calling upon you all to give your support to my grandfather,” appealed Sean.

He also described PSB’s Lanang candidate Priscilla Lau as “excellent”.

“No one is perfect, but I hope your vote can go to Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh and Priscilla Lau from PSB.

“I believe if they are elected, they can certainly bring about more development for Sibu,” Sean added.

When contacted today, Wong said Sean just completed his Bachelor in Industrial Arts at the University of Technology Sarawak.

“We wanted to send him overseas but he insists to study at the university that his late father helped build due to sentimental reasons,” he added.