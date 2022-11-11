Special Ops Dadu nets 126 in Sarawak for illegal gambling

KUCHING (Nov 11): Sarawak police arrested 126 suspects throughout the state for illegal gambling activities during a special Ops Dadu between Oct 24 and Nov 7.

Police commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said in a statement today the operation was held to detect and take lawful action against syndicates involved in all forms of illegal gambling.

“During this operation, police conducted a total of 342 raids and checks and seized a total of RM18,615 throughout the state,” said Azman.

He said police also seized 70 smartphones from suspects operating illegal online gambling kiosks.

A total of 34 investigation papers have been completed and the suspects have been charged in court, he said.

“The investigation is still ongoing for the remaining 92 cases.”

During the operation, police also disconnected electricity supply with the assistance of Sarawak Energy Berhad to 11 premises involved in illegal gambling.

The disconnection of electricity was made under Section 21A of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

“We will continue to conduct similar operations to tackle these illegal gambling activities in the state,” Mohd Azman added.

The police also urged the public to come forward with any information on illegal gambling activities by contacting the nearest police station or calling the hotline on 013-5253052.