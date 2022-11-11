‘Stability pointless if govt corrupt, incompetent’, says Bandar Kuching incumbent

KUCHING (Nov 11): A federal government built on good governance is more important than a stable government of incompetency, said Bandar Kuching incumbent Dr Kelvin Yii.

He said while the country indeed desires a stable government, stability is pointless if the elected ministers and deputies are corrupt and incompetent and do not know how to address upcoming economic, health or environmental threats to the nation.

Dr Yii said Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) appeal for voters to provide them with a strong mandate in the coming 15th General Election (GE15) was dangerous as they have been vague on which political parties they intend to work with to form the government.

“If GPS’ intention is merely about making out the numbers to form the government, especially with Umno (part of Barisan Nasional) or Perikatan Nasional (PN), then the likely outcome is we may have a mere ‘stability of incompetency’ – in the end, the people suffer.

Dr Yii said while political stability is important in attracting investors, a strong federal government should be anchored in competency, good governance and effective policies.

“How will investors have confidence if the country is known to be run by kleptocrats and leaders inefficient in addressing issues facing the country?” he said in a press conference at the DAP Sarawak headquarters today.

Dr Yii said among the failures of the present federal government included the issues of corruption and the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Thus, GPS’ narrative of choosing a merely ‘stable’ government without good governance and competency is flawed and not beneficial to Sarawak,” he said.

Among those present were state DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen, Stulang assemblyman Andrew Chen from Johor and Kampung Tunku assemblywoman Lim Yi Wei from Selangor.