Survey: Most Peninsular Malaysians welcome Ismail Sabri’s Keluarga Malaysia initiative  

KUCHING (Nov 11): Members of the public in Peninsular Malaysia have generally welcomed the Keluarga Malaysia initiative introduced by caretaker Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to safeguard racial harmony and the people’s welfare, according to a survey conducted by the Ilham Centre.

The survey, which involved 1,211 respondents from all states in Peninsular Malaysia, found 77.9 per cent of respondents agreed the Keluarga Malaysia concept is compatible with maintaining social harmony and unity.

“More than half of the respondents admitted that the Keluarga Malaysia’s initiatives, assistance, and policies have benefited them and their family members,” the Ilham Centre said in a press statement.

It also pointed out that 49.9 per cent of respondents opined the government led by Ismail Sabri had a clear mission in prioritising the welfare of the people, particularly through its Bantuan Keluarga Malaysia (BKM) financial assistance.

However, it said only 46.4 per cent of the respondents felt the government was doing enough to manage the price of food and handling inflation.

“In general, the respondents have shown acceptance of the basic ideas of Keluarga Malaysia as a vehicle for unity,” said the centre.

The centre also said the provision of one-off aid, subsidised prices, and other government assistance would mostly be appreciated by the public to ease the people’s burden due to the rising cost of living.

Initiatives which attracted the highest approval from the respondents at 82.5 per cent were guaranteed employment programme and discounts for police compounds.

“With endorsements from the respondents, a satisfactory percentage of ratings towards the implementation of Keluarga Malaysia policy has been recorded. This is despite Ismail Sabri having governed the country for only 13 months,” said the centre.

It said Malaysians have encountered challenges over the last two years, such as loss of income and jobs due to the Movement Control Order (MCO).

In terms of politics, the centre said political fatigue due to the country’s political crises over the years caused low voter turnouts in the Melaka and Johor state elections.

However, Ismail Sabri’s approach is seen to be less controversial and he also positively impacted the political situation by appreciating the role of the Opposition.

“Evidently, the Keluarga Malaysia government policy is up to the mark but it needs a longer duration to be fully realised. The prime minister needs a full term if he wants to develop the ideology to its full potential after the 15th general election,” said the centre.

The centre added Ismail Sabri’s 13 months in office should be recognised as a successful term, considering its track record and significant efforts towards repositioning the country back on the right track.