Take action against Rubin for breaching BN-GRS agreement, Hajiji urged

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 11): Barisan Nasional (BN) Sabah chairman Datuk Seri Panglima Bung Moktar Radin has urged Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) chairman Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor to take disciplinary action against Kemabong assemblyman Datuk Rubin Balang for allegedly breaching the conditions agreed upon by both coalitions for the 15th General Election (GE15).

This comes following allegations that Rubin, who is a GRS friendly assemblyman, was the mastermind behind independent candidate for the Tenom Riduan Rubin, who is also his son, for joining Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) today.

Bung Moktar said the action was against the GRS-BN agreement and did not reflect the spirit of friendship between the two coalitions.

He said disciplinary action should be taken against leaders who violate the agreement including terminating their appointment as chairman or any position in any government linked agency or corporation.

“This action that violates the agreement gives a negative impression of the GRS-BN cooperation and will damage the support for the BN candidate, Jamawi Jaafar in the Tenom parliamentary seat,” he said when met after meeting the people in Taun Gusi Kota Belud with BN candidate Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan today.

Bung Moktar added that disciplinary action should be taken immediately as a reminder to all members and leaders of GRS-BN not to take lightly the cooperation signed by both parties.

Riduan’s entry into KDM is believed to be an attempt to get the support of the party led by Melalap assemblyman, Datuk Peter Anthony after the latter’s nomination contest in the Tenom parliamentary seat was rejected on nomination day, November 5.

Meanwhile it was learnt that Riduan handed over his membership application form to Peter in Tenom this afternoon.

The Borneo Post is still trying to contact Riduan for comments.