‘They are desperate’, Fadillah on PH Sarawak’s claims of a vote for GPS is a vote for Umno

KUCHING (Nov 11): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chief whip Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof slammed Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak for campaigning that voting for GPS in the 15th General Election (GE15) is like voting for Umno.

He told reporters that Democratic Action Party (DAP) leaders have run out of ideas and issues, hence their harping on the same topics and twisting facts to confuse voters.

“It means they are desperate now because people like this have no idea anymore. The only thing they can do now is twist facts and figures. Besides, the opposition is already well-known as those who like to twist facts. That’s why they are trying to instil the wrong sentiments.

“They are trying their best to distort the facts and try to give a negative image of GPS’ struggle for Sarawak,” he said during his campaign programme with Satok youth here today.

Referring to the political tussle in Perak last year, Fadillah reminded DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen that his party too had previously worked with BN to form a unity government there.

“YB Chong said choosing GPS will help Umno and BN. Maybe he already forgot that DAP once had worked together with BN in Perak to form a unity government – they said this would be a new vision of Malaysian politics.

“But then he turns his word around. People like this cannot be trusted,” he said, adding he believed Sarawakian voters were wise enough in choosing who to support.

Fadillah, who is GPS’ candidate for Petra Jaya, assured Umno will not be a liability for GP.

He said it was important for the coalition to achieve a landslide victory in the polls to have a louder voice in Parliament when negotiating on Sarawak’s rights.

“GPS will only decide who to support and form the government only after the election. Our message has been loud and clear – to fight for Sarawak’s rights.

“Our policy is not determined or decided by others in federal. We will continue to fight for, defend and lift up the state and people of Sarawak. This is the goal (of GPS).

“It will be us who will ensure any national policy being tabled in the future will be a friendly policy for Sarawak. Whichever coalition we want to work with will depend on who can create stability in the country and who will be able to fulfil the wishes and demands of the people. That is the basis of our struggle,” Fadillah said.