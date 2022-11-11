Three escape unscathed after cargo on lorry catches fire in Miri

LIMBANG (Nov 11): A lorry driver and his two assistants managed to escape unscathed after some cargo of a lorry carrying vehicle spare parts caught fire near the Miri River bridge along Jalan Miri-Pujut this morning.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) acting chief Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee said a team of firefighters from the Lopeng fire station was deployed to the scene, located about four kilometres from the fire station, after being notified by the police at 11.04am.

“Upon arrival, the team found that 25 per cent of the cargo carried by the lorry were destroyed by the fire.

“The 43-year-old driver with his two assistants aged 24 and 20 managed to escape without any injuries,” he said in a statement.

It is learnt that some of the cargo in the lorry had suddenly caught fire while the three men were on their way to Eastwood Valley Golf and Country Club to deliver the goods from their company.

The firefighters proceeded to extinguish the fire and the operation ended at 11.23am.