Uggah: The more GPS parliamentarians the better

KUCHING (Nov 11): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) must have as many parliamentarians as possible for effective Sarawak representation in parliament, says Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah.

Uggah, who is GPS election director for the 15th general election (GE15), said Sarawak voters must therefore reject opposition and independent candidates who are out to reduce the number of MPs from GPS.

“We cannot allow any attempt to reduce our representation. We will fight tooth and nail against them.

“We want to have a big number, the more the better. They (the GPS MPs) will be there as protectors of our interests and rights and especially, in restoring those eroded rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“GPS can then be a force to be reckoned with,” he said when officiating at the first Betong Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Women Bureaus Food and Craft Festival in Spaoh today.

Uggah, who is also a Deputy Premier, also reminded the people that it is the GPS government that is always with them, looking after them and serving them all the time.

“Look at the opposition candidates who lost in last year state election. Where are they now?

“The Pakatan Harapan government, after the 2018 General Elections, too had made a lot of sweet promises but they remain as mere promises.

“They treated Sarawak badly and had cancelled many projects of great significance to the people,” he said.

Meanwhile, Betong GPS candidate Dr Richard Rapu in his speech again reiterated that he would be a member of parliament for all races if he won.

“I will do my part to compliment the efforts done by Layar, Bukit Saban and Saribas assemblymen Datuk Gerald Rentap, Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah and Mohd Razi Sitam respectively in bringing more development and progress to Betong.

“Please vote for me as the GPS representative. Let us strengthen GPS, which is all about protecting Sarawak and to serve all Sarawakians.

“This 15th General Election is for GPS to help in forming a strong, stable federal government too,” he said.

Former Betong MP Datuk Robert Lawson Chuat was among those at the gathering.

The Betong PBB Women Bureaus Food and Craft Festival was participated by women bureaus from 94 longhouses in Bukit Saban, and was held at Uggah’s longhouse Rh Mendit Unsu in Penom.

It was organised under the leadership of Uggah’s wife Dato Doreen Mayang.