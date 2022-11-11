Warisan’s rule not based on people’s mandate – Hajiji

MEMBAKUT (Nov 11): A government that did not receive the people’s mandate will not last long like Warisan, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor.

Hajiji who is also Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) chairman, said that Warisan’s rule was not based on the people’s mandate but because there were some representatives of the people who had jumped, causing the Barisan Nasional (BN) government to collapse.

“After two years of ruling, the state election was held because Shafie Apdal (Warisan president) had to dissolve the government due to loss of support.

“This is the difference between a party with mandate following several people’s representatives leaving with a party that has been given the people’s mandate such as GRS-BN.

“The Warisan government ruled not because of the people’s mandate but because of people’s representatives, particularly UPKO, who jumped to Warisan, resulting in the collapse of the BN government,” he said at the leader with the people event at Dewan Sri Wawasan Kampung Pimping in Membakut.

Hajiji added that the cooperation between GRS and BN in the state election enabled them to achieve victory and formed the state government.

Hence, the success of GRS-BN in the 16th state election will be translated in the 15th General Election.

“The general election this time is important to decide the government at the federal level. This event tonight is proof of GRS and BN togetherness in one struggle.

“So, today we are united in facing the 15th General Election. We want one strong political stability. We have gone through various political upheavals in the past five years,” he said.

At the event, Hajiji also reminded the people of Sabah to not be easily swayed by talks and promises of the opposition in the 15GE, and should instead render their full support to Kimanis BN parliament candidate, Datuk Mohamad Alamin to ensure his victory on November 19.

“After this GRS-BN candidate wins in Kimanis in the 15GE, he will definitely be appointed as deputy minister or full minister,” he said.

“GRS will continue to give its support to BN,” he said.

He added that GRS does not have the ambition to become the Prime Minister like other parties.

He said that recently, Warisan’s candidate for Sepanggar, Datuk Azis Jamman asked why only the Deputy Prime Minister’s post and not the Prime Minister’s (PM)?

“How can they hope to become the PM when they have lost in Sabah?”

“Two years of being the government, they don’t even have a direction aside from bad mouthing here and there. What are they to be proud of? They are proud to be able to set up a cooking oil company but it was never profitable. This is Warisan. But at last, the GRS-BN government of today endeavoured to ensure the cooking oil became profitable. Hence, we were successful in producing one more cooking oil called ‘Sayang’,” he said.

Hajiji also shared that the state government collected a income of RM5.449 billion last year. He said that this success had never been attained before this.

“Even though we were facing the Covid-19 pandemic at the start of the rule, it did not stop the GRS-BN government from organising strategies to restore the economy.

“This year, we are expecting to collect more which is RM6 billion.”

During the event, Hajiji announced that the state government has approved for the subdistrict of Membakut to be a full district.