Youth participation during campaign impressive, says Rubiah

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Nov 11): Kota Samarahan incumbent Datuk Rubiah Wang is impressed by the number of youths joining programmes and events organised by Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) during the campaign trail for this 15th general election (GE15).

“This shows that the youths are politically-inclined, and therefore, we must acknowledge that these youngsters are also interested in listening to what the politicians have to say,” she told reporters.

She was met at the launching of ‘Program Tuisyen Rakyat dan Seminar Motivasi SPM’ at Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (Risda) State Office here yesterday.

With the increasing number of voters this GE15, most notably among first-time youth voters, Rubiah said GPS will tune in to cater to the young and old alike.

“Most of the new voters in my area are from the housing areas and this indicates that they are still living with their families,” she said, adding that her campaign strategy will also involve meeting the people in the housing areas.

In this election, the two-term incumbent is defending her seat in a straight fight against Pakatan Harapan’s Abang Halil Naili.

Also present to officiate at the launching of the programme was Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.