Abg Jo: Don’t let Peninsula-based racial politics creep into Sarawak

KUCHING (Nov 12): It is important not to allow the culture of race-based politics which is prevalent in the Peninsula to creep into Sarawak, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said if Sarawak had race-based politics, then it would be no different than the Peninsula.

“In Umno, everyone competes to become the prime minister. Here, we don’t compete to become the Premier – because we do things all for Sarawak. Don’t let such culture come to Sarawak.

“That is why we don’t allow Umno and Bersatu to come in. If they come, we fight. We fight for the people of Sarawak, we fight together for the sake of our future.

“Let us strengthen our economy. In Germany, there is a strong region called Bavaria – Bavaria is the one that elevated Germany. Let Sarawak be the Bavaria of Malaysia,” he said in his speech at the closing of a grassroots administration empowerment seminar at Dewan Tan Sri Datuk Amar Stephen Kalong Ningkan in Betong today.

Abang Johari said Sarawak has its own unique administration style which sets it apart from Peninsula.

He explained there are three levels of administration in the country – the first being the federal government, followed by the state government and lastly, local government such as councils and municipal councils.

“I want to talk about the second level, which is the state government. We have our own administration style – there is no such administration style in Malaya. That is, we have Resident, then District Officer, then community leadership such as Temenggong, Pemanca, Penghulu, Ketua Kaum and Tuai Rumah. Malaya does not have Temenggong or Pemanca or Tuai Rumah.

“When we compare Malaya and Sarawak, we have a unique administration that is better than Malaya. We connect to our grassroots closely. This is the difference we have compared to Malaya,” he said.

Abang Johari said due to the unique administration, the Sarawak government has policies that include the grassroots level of community leadership.

“Grassroots leaders are respected in their areas, so they have good relationships with their people. That is why we want our Temenggong, Pemanca, Penghulu, Ketua Kaum, Tuai Rumah and councillors to know our policies.

“That is why I empower agencies such as the Betong Integrated Development Agency to develop the areas under them. The agencies are helmed by elected representatives, Resident, District Officer and community leaders – they are empowered to make decisions without coming to Kuching. What the people want, the grassroots leadership can make decisions,” he said.

Also present were Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki, Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development I Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu, Deputy Minister of Development of Women, Children and Community Wellbeing II Mohamad Razi Sitam, Betong Resident Richard Michael Abunawas, former Betong MP Datuk Robert Lawson Chuat, GPS candidate for Betong Richard Rapu and former state secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Simion.