Agong congratulates snooker player Kok Leong on being crowned world champ

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 12): National snooker player Lim Kok Leong creates history after becoming the first Malaysian to be crowned world champion at the World Amateur Snooker Championship yesterday.

His victory once again proved that Malaysia is capable of producing world-standard quality athletes.

In His Majesty’s post on Istana Negara Facebook, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah said Lim’s success proved that with commitment, fighting spirit, and earnest effort, Malaysians are able to compete and succeed on the world stage.

In their congratulatory message to Lim, Al-Sultan Abdullah and the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah hoped the feat will spur him to continue training and work hard for future championships as well as being a source of inspiration to all Malaysians.

“Their Majesties also expressed their joy and pride in Lim’s success which also earned Malaysia a mention in the world

“Their Majesties also wished Lim well and hope he would continue to find success,” said the post today.

In the championship held at Antalya in Turkiye yesterday, Lim defeated Iranian Amir Sarkhosh with a score of 5-0 (68-63, 67-42, 78-0, 80-7, 73-54).

Last month, Lim was also crowned amateur team world champion with partner Moh Keen Ho. – Bernama