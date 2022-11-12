Anwar: PH’s Tawaran Harapan manifesto geared for Sabah, Sarawak

KUCHING (Nov 12): The manifesto by Pakatan Harapan (PH) for the 15th general election (GE15) is specifically geared towards empowering Sabah and Sarawak, says the coalition chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

According to him, the ‘Tawaran Harapan’ which was launched last Saturday, is offering the devolution of power, particularly in areas of education and health, to both states.

“Our concern is to rebuild the hope for Malaysia. We want the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA1963) to be implemented after (the amendments) had been passed in Parliament.

“We must make amendments on the devolution of powers relating to the interests of the people, particularly for Sabah and Sarawak regions, which have different distinctive features from Peninsular Malaysia.

“For example, the schools in the interior areas (where) the languages are more diverse there. There are Iban, Bidayuh and others.

“Therefore, this demands a new emphasis and we, the PH, want this to be given attention,” he said in his speech in announcing PH’s election manifesto at Imperial Hotel here today.

Adding on, Anwar also spoke about the issue of marginalised schools.

“We know the controversy about school development in Sarawak and Sabah, and that this needs special attention.

“The same goes for health issues; Sabah and Sarawak, in particular, need to be given more attention especially regarding those in the inland areas that do not have the basic facilities.

“Therefore, in order to better manage health matters in the state, the autonomy needs to be returned to the state – it is not necessary for Putrajaya to handle it.

“The distribution of power is based on clear rules and conditions.”

Moreover, Anwar said PH was offering Sarawakians not only good governance, but also a fair, multi-racial, multi-religious agenda.

“What we will not compromise is the issue of governance, because it is pivotal in our policy.”

On GE15, Anwar called it as ‘a very important and critical general election’, adding that PH would want to make a change in the country’s political landscape.

“The PH wants a participatory democracy and a just solution for all, especially for Sabah and Sarawak.

“Let me caution you – don’t take this election lightly because this general election would determine the landscape and the future of the country.”

Adding on, Anwar also hailed the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS)-led state government’s decision of barring those with narrow religious understanding from entering Sarawak as ‘a wise move’.

Back on the PH manifesto, Anwar, who is also the coalition’s candidate for Prime Minister, called upon the Sarawakian voters to give the coalition’s candidates a strong voice in the coming polls.

“My appeal is, therefore, for you to accept this new commitment by this new team, both at federal and Sarawak levels, because cooperation between state and federal is critical.

“My point is about good governance. We’ve replaced leaders who were found to be corrupt and had abused their power.

“There’s no point to have a strong state government, but it cannot collaborate with the federal government,” he said.