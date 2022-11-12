Anwar: Possible for PH to work with other coalitions to form federal govt

KUCHING (Nov 12): Pakatan Harapan (PH) does not rule out the possibility of working with other coalitions if it fails to form a majority government after the 15th General Election (GE15).

Speaking to reporters, its chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the coalition would wait until late on polling day on Nov 19 to decide on which political parties to work with.

“I never deny that possibility of discussion (with any coalition), but that should happen after the election.

“Because at the moment, we want to work hard to win the election. We don’t want to be seen as putting aside the meaningful participation of our candidates especially in Sabah and Sarawak. That is more important,” said the PKR president in a press conference after announcing the coalition’s election manifesto called ‘Tawaran Harapan’ for Sarawak here today.

Anwar, who is also the coalition’s candidate for Prime Minister, also said that if the coalition wins the election, the government that he will form will establish close cooperation with the state governments including Sarawak.

“First, the state government (Sarawak) is under Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS). But what we are talking about is to form a federal government.

“Whether it is GPS or PAS in Kelantan or PH in Negeri Sembilan and Penang, if we become the federal government, we will continue to work closely with the state governments. That’s our principle,” he added.

Meanwhile, Democratic Action Party (DAP) secretary-general Anthony Loke pointed out that the coalition is gaining a strong momentum from the ground in the Peninsula, saying that PH is now ahead of Barisan Nasional (BN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN).

“The momentum in the Peninsula is now increasing and this can be seen from Anwar’s series of tours, especially in the Malay majority areas.

“The last two days in Kelantan, the response (to the tour) was extraordinary. Today in Pahang and throughout the Peninsular, we could feel the momentum is increasing.

“And we can see from various surveys, it appears that PH now is far ahead of BN and PN,” he said.

However, Loke admitted that the coalition needs more seats from Sabah and Sarawak to ensure it can form a new government after the polls.

“We know that winning the Peninsula seats is not enough to form the federal government, so we need the support, seats by PH candidates in Sabah and Sarawak for us to have a majority of at least 112 seats.

“That is why we are appealing to the voters of Sarawak, especially in the areas that we previously had won, to continue to give support to our candidates here to form a strong government at the federal level on the 19th.

“Because if PH cannot secure at least 112 seats on the 19th, it will be a hung parliament. And this is what we are trying to avoid. We hope our friends from Sarawak can help us to form the next federal government on the 19th,” he added.