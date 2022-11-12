Association of Churches urging Christians in Sarawak to be committed when voting in GE15

KUCHING (Nov 12): The Association of Churches Sarawak (ACS) has issued a second pastoral letter urging Sarawakian Christians to be committed to vote during the 15th General Election (GE15) come polling day on Nov 19.

Its chairman Archbishop Simon Poh wished to remind youths who are eligible voters to realise that as citizens, they are contributing to Malaysia by casting their votes.

“ACS as a religious organisation does not endorse any political party but encourages every citizen to pray for safe election and vote according to one’s conscience as moral and Christian responsibility to nation and God,” he said.

The association first issued their first pastoral letter on Oct 31, which called on people in Sarawak especially Christians to vote.

The new letter, dated Nov 12, said it was the moral duty as Christians and rights as citizens to vote wisely and responsibly.

It added voters will be placing the future of the nation into the hands of men and women they are electing into the government for the next term of office.

“By casting our votes, we hold our government and candidates accountable to walk the talk; fulfil promises made to the rakyat; work for the common good and well-being of all; to defend religious freedom for all races and faiths; and to ensure mutual respect, acceptance, harmony and unity in diversity in our nation Malaysia,” said the letter.

It added voters should also consider the political party and integrity of the individual candidate on development, citizen’s rights, freedom of religion, welfare and concern for the people.

The letter was undersigned by Poh and Bishop of the Anglican Church in Sarawak and Brunei Danald Jute, who is ACS deputy chairman.

Other signatories included two more Catholic Church bishops, including Sibu Bishop Joseph Hii and Miri Bishop Richard Ng; Bishop Dr Lau Hui Ming of the Sarawak Chinese Annual Conference; Bishop Bonnie Sedau of the Sarawak Iban Annual Conference; Pastor Agong Bina of the Borneo Evangelical Church; Pastor Semilee Tajau of the Seventh Day Adventist Church; and Major Francis Ng of the Salvation Army.