Awg Tengah: Premier needs strong support to fight for Sarawak’s rights under MA63

MIRI (Nov 12): Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg needs strong support from the people as the captain to continue Sarawak’s struggle to restore its rights as enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), said Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

The Deputy Premier said with solid support from the people, it would allow the Premier to speak louder in fighting for and defending Sarawak’s rights.

“We must maintain political stability in Sarawak. As the captain, Premier needs solid support from the people to continue the struggle in fighting for Sarawak rights stated in MA63,” said Awang Tengah.

He was speaking when officiating at the presentation ceremony of land title under Section 18 of the Sarawak Land Code for the Settlement Area of Beraya and Native Customary Land (NCR) New Initiative Kampung Sebalik Tiris in Sibuti at Bekenu Community Hall today.

Also present were Deputy Women, Children and Community Development Minister I (Women and Children Development) Datuk Rosey Yunus, Sibuti incumbent Lukanisman Awang Sauni, Ministry of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development Sarawak (Mintred) acting Permanent Secretary of Dzulkornain Masron, Miri Resident Abdul Aziz Yusuf, and Miri Division Land and Survey Department superintendent Anthony Aboi.

Awang Tengah said during the last state election in 2021, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) won 76 seats out of a total of 82 seats.

With good cooperation and unity, he affirmed that GPS is capable of driving the prosperity of Sarawak for the well-being of the entire community.

Therefore, he wanted GPS to record an “absolute big victory” during the 15th general election (GE15).

“We want a big victory so that our voice becomes stronger in parliament. This is important for us to continue fighting for our interests and rights as stated in MA63,” he said.

He further said that Sarawak under the premier’s leadership has achieved various successes especially in administration and most significantly is the effort to urge the federal government to amend the Malaysian constitution based on the spirit of MA63 and Inter-Governmental Committee (IGC) Report.

“This is our fight. With strong voice, we can determine the direction of politics in Sarawak,” he said.

At the same time, he stressed At the same time, he insisted that GPS is a party for all races, a party that will fight for the interests of all Sarawakians.

“There is no one race to rule by itself, unless we cooperate with each other. The Sarawak government makes policies for all races and includes all interests whether for the majority or minority races in Sarawak,” said Awang Tengah.