Body of student found after falling into river in Likas

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 12): A 15-year-old student who was reported missing after falling from the Yayasan Sabah bridge at Teluk Likas on Friday, was found on Saturday morning.

The body of Edgar Edelson Ajintap, 1, was discovered about a kilometer from where he was first reported missing on Friday.

Lintas fire and rescue station chief Agustavia Joe Guasi said a fisherman found the victim’s body floating in the water around 7.35am and immediately alerted the search and rescue team.

Agustavia said family members who were at the location confirmed the victim’s identity and the body was handed to the police for further action.

The victim fell from the Yayasan Sabah bridge near the Kinabalu Tower around 6.30am.

A search and rescue operation was carried out the same day before the body was discovered on the second day.

Initially it was thought that the victim was an adult based on the report lodged by a witness who saw him fall from the bridge.

Police have classified the case as sudden death.

Those in need of someone to talk to can call the Befrienders 08- 825 5788, 016-803 6945 in Kota Kinabalu, or email sam@befrienders.org.my.