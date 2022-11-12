Boom time as Samarahan to enjoy spillover development until 2030, says Abg Jo

KUCHING (Nov 12): Samarahan is set to enjoy spillover development right up to 2030, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He explained with the establishment of strategic buildings and educational institutions, Samarahan will become a ‘health cluster’ attracting many scientists and experts with high-paying jobs, which would result in more demand for housing in the area.

“This area will be very busy and expanding with new developments to take place. Sarawak Heart Centre and Sarawak Tropical Peat Research Institute (Tropi) are already here, while the Sarawak Infectious Disease Centre and Cancer Centre are coming.

“We can do this because the long-term planning that we have between Kuching and Greater Kuching and Samarahan is integrated development. As Kuching is the capital city, the spillover to Samarahan will be there,” he said during the Kota Samarahan Municipal Council’s (MPKS) sixth anniversary dinner last night.

Abang Johari said these three regions will see overall integrated development and with more areas being opened up for developments, Samarahan will really be booming.

“With well-structured agriculture development, RM1.5 billion to IRSDA (Integrated Regional Samarahan Development Agency) two years ago for projects, as well as an ongoing boulevard project, Samarahan will beat Petra Jaya,” he said.

On another note, Abang Johari said rapid development has made Samarahan very busy and while smart traffic light installation and road-widening projects were carried out to alleviate existing traffic jams, these were only temporary measures.

“That’s why we’ve planned roads to be built that could help to disperse the heavy traffic along the main road. Apart from the normal road, another road construction is ongoing to connect Tanjung Bako to the new Sejingkat Bridge and straight to Petra Jaya.

“At Tanjung Bako we will build a new port that will be connected to the coastal road,” he said, pointing out that with the development plans and expected increase in income through revenue reengineering approach, the state government could give back to the people through development.

Among those present were Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah; Deputy Minister of Infrastructure Development Aidel Lariwoo; Simunjan assemblyman Awla Dris; and MPKS chairman Datuk Peter Minos.