CM: Members going against party will face action

TUARAN (Nov 12): Umno Tuaran needs to take action against its member, Noortaip Suhaili @ Sualee who is contesting as an independent candidate in Tuaran in the 15th General Election, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor.

The Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) chairman said he had spoken to Umno Tuaran chief Datuk Seri Panglima Abdul Rahman Dahlan and his deputy Datuk Jasnih Daya about the matter.

Similarly, in other areas, he said actions must be taken against any party member who went against the party wishes.

“We must take stern action because we don’t want the people to be confused,” he said at the meet-the-people session at the Pusat Kebudayaan Rumpun Bajau Sama Sabah in Kampung Lok Batik here on Saturday.

Together with him were Assistant Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Joniston Bangkuai who is GRS candidate for Tuaran, Tuaran Bersatu deputy chief Datuk Kassim Razali who is also Chief Political Secretary to the Chief Minister, and Star Secretary General Datuk Edward Linggu.

During the event, Hajiji received 1,500 membership application forms from former Warisan members led by Abdullah Sani who was the former Warisan candidate for Sulaman in 2018 state election.