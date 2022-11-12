CM: Program not initiated by Warisan

PAPAR (Nov 12): Parti Warisan cannot claim that it was responsible to initiate program to grant land titles to villagers, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

This is because what the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS)–Barisan Nasional (BN) government is doing is a continuation of what was implemented by the previous BN government in Sabah.

“The Program Perkhidmatan Tanah Anak Negeri Sabah (PANTAS) was implemented in 2011 by the then BN government to ensure that villagers in Sabah who have not obtained their land titles get what is rightfully theirs and the effort is now continued by the GRS-BN government,” he said.

“It’s no use for us to progress when there are still people in Sabah who are landless and still struggling. That is why we requested for land which have been applied for a long time to be surveyed.

“But Warisan claimed that all that was due to its efforts, This is a lie because we have had the PANTAS program since 2011,” Hajiji said at a gathering of GRS-BN Papar women election machinery in Kampung Sungai Padang here on Saturday.

Hajiji who is also GRS chairman, claimed that opposition party leaders are only good at talking and feels that what others are doing is wrong.

He claimed that Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal when he talks, thinks that he is the only one who is smart and everyone else is wrong. But even after serving as the Federal Rural and Regional Development Minister for so many years, he was unable to resolve problems of fire victims in Semporna.

“We (the GRS-BN government) allocated RM8.2 million to rebuild houses and infrastructure damaged in previous fires,” he said referring to the fire in 2015 that destroyed most of the residents’ houses in Kampung Bangau-Bangau, Semporna.

Meanwhile, Hajiji said the previous Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Warisan governments were also the cause of the cancellation of development projects in Sabah, including in the district.

“Projects that have been approved such as the Pantai Papar-Lok Kawi Road which was approved by the BN government were cancelled just because they did not agree with it. It’s the same with the Pan Borneo Highway project in Sabah which was implemented vigorously but was delayed when Warisan ruled and as a result was completed later than Sarawak.

“All this is because of Warisan, this is what they do, they don’t focus on working for the well-being of the people but instead do something extraordinary and many become their victims,” he said.

Meanwhile Hajiji expressed his confidence that the GRS’ candidate for Papar, Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, is able to wrest the seat from Warisan.

Warisan, he pointed out, had been given the opportunity to represent the Parliament for one term, but no changes were brought or implemented during that period.

“Now we want people’s representatives from the government because the opposition cannot bring anything. I want Papar to continue to progress and develop. Papar is great and today it is translated through GRS-BN’s consensus. God willing, with the strong work of the GRS-BN machinery, our candidate in Papar will win brilliantly,” he said.

In the 15th general election (GE15), Armizan faces a six-cornered fight against Ahmad Hassan (Warisan), Henry Shim Chee On (PH), Nicholas Sylvester (Pejuang) and two independent candidates Chin Chuan Siong and Johnny Sitamine.

Also present at the gathering were Pantai Manis assemblyman Tamin Zainal, Kawang assemblyman Datuk Ghulam Haidar Khan Bahadar; former Pantai Manis assemblyman Datuk Seri Panglima Abdul Rahim Ismail, Umno Papar Women movement chief Datuk Rosnah Abdul Rashid Shirlin and Armizan.