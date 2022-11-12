Covid-19 cases rise in Sabah due to political talk, gathering

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 12): Sabah reported 257 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, with a high positivity rate of 16.84 per cent.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said ceramah and gatherings during the 15th General Election campaigning period are among the factors that caused faster transmission of the Covid-19 virus among the public.

“A high positivity rate made it easier, and more people being infected with Covid-19. People attending mass gatherings are advised to wear a face mask,” he said.

A total of 1,526 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

According to Masidi, Tuaran topped the list with 66 cases followed by the capital city 58, Lahad Datu 31, Papar 25, Tawau 15, Putatan 14 and Penampang 13.

No case was reported in Kalabakan, Kunak, Nabawan, Pitas, Ranau, Tambunan, Tenom and Tongod.

From the 257 cases, a total of 251 patients are in Categories 1 and 2, one in Category 3 and five in Category 4.