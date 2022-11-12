Create good taglines to promote your villages, KKs in Mambong called

KUCHING (Nov 12): All the Ketua Kaum (KKs) in Mambong state constituency have been asked to create a tagline for each respective village.

In making this call, Deputy Minister for Transport I Datuk Dr Jerip Susil said the taglines could help the villages stand out ‘for all the right reasons’.

He was optimistic that if the KKs could create memorable taglines, this would potentially create great impact for the villages.

“I want to see this being done; from now, think about what your tagline would be.

“For example, Kampung Biya Jaber is famous for ‘bunga kantan’ (ginger flower); therefore its tagline could be ‘Kampung Jaber – Halaman Bunga Kantan’ (Kampung Jaber – The Bunga Kantan Yard),” he said in his speech during a ‘Session with Community Leaders’ for Biperoh-Segu Bunuk Zone at Biperoh Association Hall in Kampung Garung, near here yesterday.

However Dr Jerip, who is Mambong assemblyman, said upon having their own taglines, the KKs must ensure that their villages would be developed in accordance with the respective taglines.

“Having good taglines is very important as the whole Bidayuh areas have been included under the Greater Kuching Coordinated Development Agency (GKCDA),” he added.

In this respect, he said RM1.5 billion had been allocated to develop the areas under the GKCDA.

“Therefore, I want every KK to create a tagline and I, as your assemblyman, will help you to accomplish your village development according to the tagline.

“With the (GKCDA) fund, you can do it. So start thinking of your taglines and let us know so that we can get the fund for you to implement your plans,” he said.

In view of the coming parliamentary election, Dr Jerip also called upon all voters in Mambong to support the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate for Puncak Borneo, Datuk Willie Mongin.

Under the Puncak Borneo parliamentary area are the state constituencies of Mambong, Tarat and Serembu.