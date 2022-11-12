Dennis: We want at least a 10,000-vote majority in Baram

MIRI (Nov 12): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) seeks to increase its majority for the Baram parliamentary seat on Nov 19, said Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau.

During the 2018 parliamentary election, Baram incumbent Datuk Anyi Ngau defeated Parti Keadilan Rakyat’s (PKR) Roland Engan by a majority of 1,990 votes.

“We want Anyi to win with a bigger majority this time, at least 10,000 majority. If we look at the last state election’s results from the three DUNs (state constituencies) under Baram, there was more than an 11,000 majority from all three seats.

“It is possible that we get at least 10,000 majority this election for Anyi and, with that big majority, we can ask for him to be given a significant post in the new federal government after Nov 19,” Dennis said when officiating at a Cultural Night organised by the Telang Usan Kayan Women’s Association here last night.

He called on voters in Baram to wisely choose Anyi to ensure consistency in implementing development agendas for the constituency over the next five years.

He said Telang Usan, which comes under the Baram parliamentary seat, still has a lot of plans to be implemented.

“We have achieved some, but there are still others that are yet to be done for our area in Telang Usan. In politics, it is important to have consistency, as well as a stable government.

“I had been working alongside Anyi for the last 10 years and I can say that we work well together in terms of bringing in projects for our constituency in Telang Usan and Baram as a whole,” he said.

According to him, through GPS, Telang Usan folk now have power supply.

“All villages under Telang Usan now can enjoy free 24-hour electricity, although there are a few that have to pay. Nevertheless, the people now have electricity that light up their homes,” he said.

He called on voters, especially the Kayan community, which makes up 80,000 of Sarawak’s 2.9 million population, to be objective when casting their votes by looking at the bigger picture and what benefits the community as a whole.

Besides Telang Usan, the Marudi and Mulu state seats also come under the Baram parliamentary constituency.

Any is facing Roland again for the Baram seat along with independent candidate Wilfred Entika.

At the function, Dennis announced an RM30,000 allocation from his minor rural project (MRP) funds for the association, while Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, who was unable to attend the dinner, would allocate another RM30,000 for the association to organise more events next year.