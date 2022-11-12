Deputy Minister: Sarawak to discuss adopting Businesses Registration Act soon

KUCHING (Nov 12): A proposal has been submitted to the state government for Sarawak to adopt the Businesses Registration Act 1956, said Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Office (Corporate Affairs, Information and Sarawak Public Communications Unit) Datuk Abdullah Saidol.

Abdullah said the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) has forwarded the proposal to the state government for consideration.

“So, currently we are looking into it from all aspects. Our legal office and state attorney are already studying it but we have to be careful because we want to protect our rights and interests as well,” said Abdullah at a press conference after the launching of SSM’s new office at City Square, Jalan Pending here today.

He said adopting the Act in Sarawak will allow the local business community to enjoy various incentives and assistance offered by SSM.

The Act is not applicable in Sarawak and Sabah at the moment as both states have their own Ordinances and legislation in governing businesses registration.

Abdullah explained the matter might be brought up in the state Cabinet meeting soon, adding that he is unsure whether the proposal will be debated in the State Legislative Assembly meeting later this month.

Caretaker Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi meanwhile said discussions were ongoing with both Sarawak and Sabah so that the Act would be applicable in both states in the future.

He said the federal ministry intended to continue the engagements with both state governments for the benefits of the local business community and at the same time, respecting the states’ interests and rights on autonomy over certain matters.

“I think going forward it will be good for Sabah and Sarawak to be covered by the Act and as I said, no need to be too worried about the authority over the registration of the businesses (to be compromised).

“All those can be discussed and fine-tuned so that all parties can be satisfied with it,” said Nanta, who was also present at the press conference.

In his speech during the launching ceremony, Nanta pointed out a total of 94,229 companies and 3,158 limited liability partnerships have registered with SSM as of Oct 31 this year.

“Moreover, aside from assisting companies registered in the country, SSM has also played an instrumental role in line with the Keluarga Malaysia concept by carrying out corporate social responsibility activities and donations during the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

He also expressed his gratitude to SSM for contributing RM75,000 to 15 welfare institutions, including Sarawak Association for the Welfare of Intellectually Disabled Children, Sarawak Cheshire Home and Rumah Anak-Anak Yatim Seri Murni.

Also present at the launching of SSM’s new office here were its chief executive officer Datuk Nor Azimah Abdul Aziz.