Don’t repeat mistake of 2018 in Mas Gading, says Harry

KUCHING (Nov 12): Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) vice-president Datuk Henry Harry Jinep said voters in Mas Gading should not to repeat their mistake in the last parliamentary election or they will harbour regrets for another five years.

The Tasik Biru assemblyman said constituents must vote for a candidate who really can represent the people and be the voice of the people in Parliament.

“Not only to be heard, but have the action plan. Not just talk only.

“For this general election, we must make sure that Mas Gading goes back to Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) because GPS can become your voice and have the action plans for you in Mas Gading.

“GPS has done a lot in Mas Gading although it was held by the Opposition, and GPS has proven to be a good government for Sarawak,” he said at the launch of the Bau Tourism Information Kiosk here today.

Harry said a vote GPS is a vote for the continuity of a stable and good government.

“For this general election, do not make the same mistake by casting your votes for the Opposition because if you do that, you are going to regret for another five years, seeing nothing happen around you,” he said.

GPS Mas Gading candidate Lidang Disen is in a three-cornered fight for the seat with incumbent Mordi Bimol from the Democratic Action Party (DAP) and Parti Bumi Kenyalang’s (PBK) Ryan Sim Min Leong.

On the Bau Tourism Information Kiosk, Harry said it became a reality because Sarawak has a stable state government.

“When we have a stable government that provides us assistance then you start to see all the products,” he said.

Harry said the Bau Tourism Information Kiosk was created for visitors to inquire about tourism destinations in Bau.

He said all this while, visitors do not know where they want to go as there were few pointers.

“But now with this kiosk, we have got the direction for them, where they want to go with the information that is provided by the kiosk.

“For the time being, Bau District Council councillors will man the kiosk, until we find permanent staff to man it,” he said.